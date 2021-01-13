Nearly 14,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across The State - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Nearly 14,000 New Coronavirus Cases Reported Across The State

Florida Department of Health

State health officials said 13,990 people across Florida tested positive for coronavirus since Tuesday’s daily numbers report.

Despite small increases in hospitalization in certain counties across the Tampa Bay area, 131 fewer people were hospitalized across the state as of Wednesday afternoon.

Deaths trended slightly upward, with 174 new fatalities linked to COVID-19. Thirty-eight of those deaths were in the greater Tampa Bay area, including 17 in Pinellas County.

The Florida Department of Health says deaths reported on a given day may have happened days or weeks earlier.

Area hospitals have been managing to keep up with the rise in cases. To look up capacity at your local hospital, check this NPR tool.

The total number of statewide deaths due to complications from COVID-19 is 23,759.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Jan. 13):

Positive Tests – 1,517,472· Deaths – 23,759

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 13,990 | Deaths – 174

Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 2,677 | Deaths – 38

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 157,923 | Positivity Rate – 10.17%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,575/ 159

Jan. 10: 12,313/ 111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan 7: 19,816/170

Jan 6: 17,783/132

Jan. 5: 15,431/100

Jan. 4: 11,256/105

Jan. 3: 10,603/100

Jan. 2: 31,518/220*

Jan. 1: No data reported

Dec. 31: 17,192/133

* Totals from Jan. 2 include information from two days, because the Florida Department of Health did not release a report on New Year’s Day.