 New Jobless Claims In Florida Stabilize From Last Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

New Jobless Claims In Florida Stabilize From Last Week

Associated Press
May 21, 2020 11:47 AM

The number of Floridians who filed new unemployment claims last week remained almost unchanged from the previous week.

Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department suggests some stabilization in job losses as Florida businesses have started reopening after being closed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The labor agency reported that Floridians filed 223,927 jobless claims last week, compared to 223,082 claims filed in the previous week.

Only California and New York had more new claims filed last week.

Florida’s tourism industry has been hardest hit, with almost a quarter of the workers who’ve filed jobless claims coming from that industry.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

NOAA Predicts Above-Average Hurricane Season With 13-19 Named Storms


Read more

Catholic Masses Can Resume Across Tampa Bay Starting Next Weekend, Diocese Says


Read more

Clearwater's Mayor Expects 'Staycation' Crowd For Memorial Day


Read more