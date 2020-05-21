New Jobless Claims In Florida Stabilize From Last Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

New Jobless Claims In Florida Stabilize From Last Week

The number of Floridians who filed new unemployment claims last week remained almost unchanged from the previous week.

Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department suggests some stabilization in job losses as Florida businesses have started reopening after being closed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The labor agency reported that Floridians filed 223,927 jobless claims last week, compared to 223,082 claims filed in the previous week.

Only California and New York had more new claims filed last week.

Florida’s tourism industry has been hardest hit, with almost a quarter of the workers who’ve filed jobless claims coming from that industry.