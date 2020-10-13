New Study Shows Higher Hurricane Irma Nursing home Death Toll Than CDC Reported - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

New Study Shows Higher Hurricane Irma Nursing home Death Toll Than CDC Reported

iStock

According to a new study out of the University of South Florida and Brown University, Hurricane Irma in 2017 had an even greater impact on nursing home residents than federal agencies have been reporting.

A new study published in the “JAMA Network Open” examined the health outcomes of nearly 62,000 residents 65 and older living in 640 Florida nursing home facilities during Hurricane Irma, comparing them to nursing home residents during the same time period in 2015, when residents weren’t exposed to a hurricane.

Researchers University found there were 433 more nursing home deaths within 90 days of the storm and 262 more within 30 days, compared to the group in 2015.

These findings are consistent with previous research involving Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav and Ike.

Lindsay Peterson, co-author of the study and assistant professor in the USF School of Aging Studies, said the federal government often undervalues indirect deaths in nursing homes, where a death resulting from a worsening health condition is likely to be considered a death by natural causes, even if it follows a traumatic event like a hurricane.

“There were a number of things that happen that could cause a person who was already frail, who already had a heart condition, or some other condition that would make them more likely to die or be hospitalized, more vulnerable,” Peterson said.

This study analyzed Medicare claims and nursing home administrative data, which are far more extensive than the death certificates federal agencies use.

The study also showed that a long nursing home stay was associated with a greater risk for mortality compared with a short stay. Linger nursing home stays are more likely to involve patients diagnosed with some form of dementia, compared to a short-term stay by a patient that may have been recovering from hip surgery.

Peterson said the effects of a hurricane evacuation, power outages, missed medications and more can take weeks or months to manifest in patients as a physical or cognitive decline.

“It very likely would not have happened, if not for the stress caused by the events around the hurricane,” Peterson said.

Peterson said while many nursing homes have taken great steps toward protecting frail and elderly patients, especially after a statewide generator was mandated following 14 heat-related deaths in a Hollywood facility, more can be done.

She said the state and federal governments need to change policies around Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates to pump more money into what are often independently owned facilities who struggle to pay for the cost of new generators and staffs that may work 24-hour shifts several days in a row during emergencies.

She said it also benefits nursing homes to join regional and state long term care coalitions, and work more closely with county emergency management divisions.