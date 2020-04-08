New Tampa Bay Area COVID-19 Cases Appear To Slow - Slightly - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Polk Elections Take Place Despite Virus; Pasco, Others Petitioning Governor To Move Theirs
Health officials are reporting 15,698 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. There were 951 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Incidents of new infections in the Tampa Bay area appear to be slowing slightly.
Since Wednesday morning, no new cases were reported in Polk County. Pinellas, Hernando and Manatee Counties each had just one new case. There were two in Pasco County, and four in Sarasota County. In Hillsborough County, five new cases were noted.
The Department of Health’s 6 p.m. report showed 323 people have passed away in Florida due to the coronavirus.
The Tampa Bay area reported four new deaths since Wednesday morning — one each in Pinellas, Manatee, Polk and Sarasota counties. No other information was released by the Florida Department of Health.
The 10 a.m. Wednesday report gave details on three other recent Tampa Bay area deaths:
Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 8:
Statewide, among those who have taken the test for COVID-19, the average of positive responses is 11%
Tampa Bay area volume of tests and percentage of positive tests as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 8:
