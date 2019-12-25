New Toys For The Holidays? Make Sure Kids Stay Safe During Playtime - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

New Toys For The Holidays? Make Sure Kids Stay Safe During Playtime

Children across Florida will be opening and playing with new toys this week.

According to federal data, 17 children under the age of 13 died from toy-related injuries in 2018.

Pediatrician Candice Jones said parents should check recall information on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website before letting kids play with toys.

“And if some things slip through, and you end up with things you don’t think they need to have, then we should just have that conversation with the child,” she said. “Or be crafty, and just kind of make it disappear, because they probably have so much that they won’t notice it anyway.”

Jones said parents should watch their child for any sudden changes in their behavior.

“So if parents notice that a child is struggling to breathe, coughing suddenly, not able to speak suddenly while playing with toys — that is definitely a telltale sign that something may be lodged in the throat or blocking the airway,” she said.

She said vomiting or drooling are also signs a child could be choking or being strangled by a part of a toy and that parents should seek immediate medical attention for their child.