Next Tropical System Likely To Form In Next Two Days, Move West Across Atlantic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Next Tropical System Likely To Form In Next Two Days, Move West Across Atlantic

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

After a busy week in which a hurricane struck the Texas coast and a tropical storm dissipated in the Caribbean, a tropical wave is likely to become the next named storm this week.

The wave is in the central Atlantic and is becoming better organized and has an 80% chance of developing into Tropical Storm Isaias in the next two days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Conditions should allow for increased development as it moves west, according to Jeff Huffman, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

“Conditions appear favorable for intensification of this one,” Huffman said. “Long-range forecast data does suggest it could become a formidable storm, and one we need to watch closely as it approaches the Leeward Islands later this week.”

Over the weekend, Hurricane Hanna made landfall Saturday afternoon about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield, Texas, according to the hurricane center. It is now a tropical depression over northern Mexico.

And what once was Tropical Storm Gonzalo was downgraded to a tropical depression Saturday afternoon near the Windward Islands.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.