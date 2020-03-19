Ninth Person In Florida Dies From Coronavirus, Reported Cases Jump - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Ninth Person In Florida Dies From Coronavirus, Reported Cases Jump

A Duval County resident is the ninth reported death in Florida. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The coronavirus death toll in Florida now stands at nine.

According to information released at 6 p.m. Thursday by the Florida Department of Health, the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state jumped by over 100 in one day.

The latest reported death was someone who had previously tested positive in Duval County. No other information was released.

The total number of reported coronavirus cases in Florida is 432, with 393 of those being Florida residents. That’s 104 more than a Wednesday night count.