No More Warnings: Texting While Driving Will Now Draw A Traffic Ticket - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

No More Warnings: Texting While Driving Will Now Draw A Traffic Ticket

A first-time ticket for texting while driving will cost $30, plus court fees. WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

You’ve been warned. Now motorists in Florida can be ticketed if caught texting while driving.

The new law went into effect July 1, but law enforcement only handed out warnings for six months.

Starting Wednesday, there are no more warnings. A first-time ticket for texting while driving will cost $30, plus court fees.

If you’re caught operating a phone that is not hands-free in a school or work zone, the fee doubles to $60, plus court costs and three points on your driver’s license.

There are exceptions. Drivers can use GPS and text at red lights.