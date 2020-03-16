No WrestleMania For Tampa: WWE Moves Event To Closed Orlando Set - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

No WrestleMania For Tampa: WWE Moves Event To Closed Orlando Set

WrestleMania 36 will not be held in Tampa after all.

World Wrestling Entertainment issued a state on Twitter saying it will move the event to its training facility in Orlando.

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place,” the statement read.

As it has done with recent televised events Raw, NXT and Smackdown, WrestleMania will be held, but in the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

The statement read only essential personnel will be allowed on the closed set.

