 NOAA's Hurricane Hunter Base In Lakeland Hit With COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter Base In Lakeland Hit With COVID-19

Associated Press
June 17, 2020 07:18 AM
The five workers at NOAA's hurricane hunter base in Lakeland have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Authorities say five employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter base in Lakeland have tested positive for COVID-19.

The areas of the Aircraft Operations Center where the employees worked were closed for cleaning on June 9. The employees last worked in the center between June 3 and June 8.

Spokesman Jonathan Shannon says they’ve notified anyone who was known to have been in contact with the employees and those people have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The aircraft fly into storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Tampa Cancels Its 'Boom By The Bay' July 4 Fireworks Show


Read more

DeSantis To Keep State Open Despite Surge In Coronavirus Cases


Read more

Meet the Family Behind Mykonos Greek Restaurant in Tarpon Springs


Read more