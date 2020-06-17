NOAA's Hurricane Hunter Base In Lakeland Hit With COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

NOAA’s Hurricane Hunter Base In Lakeland Hit With COVID-19

The five workers at NOAA's hurricane hunter base in Lakeland have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. STEPHANIE COLOMBINI/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Authorities say five employees of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane hunter base in Lakeland have tested positive for COVID-19.

The areas of the Aircraft Operations Center where the employees worked were closed for cleaning on June 9. The employees last worked in the center between June 3 and June 8.

Spokesman Jonathan Shannon says they’ve notified anyone who was known to have been in contact with the employees and those people have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The aircraft fly into storms during the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1 and lasts through November.