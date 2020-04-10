 North Florida Congressman Positive For COVID-19 - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

North Florida Congressman Positive For COVID-19

News Service of Florida
April 10, 2020 08:02 AM
nealdunn.com

U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican who represents a large swath of North Florida, has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, his office announced Thursday.

Dunn, a 67-year-old surgeon, tested positive after visiting the emergency room on Monday because he did not feel well, his office said in a news release. Dunn met criteria for testing that has been issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase VI of the administration’s response to the pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon,” the news release said, referring to a phase of economic-stimulus efforts.

Dunn, a Panama City resident, has represented Florida’s 2nd Congressional District since January 2017. His district includes the eastern part of the Panhandle along with much of the Big Bend region. 

Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
All Faiths Food Bank - April replacement
BayCare - April Replacement -2020

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Health News Florida

Related Posts