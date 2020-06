Not My Job: We Quiz A Bat Expert On Tab Soda

With bats in the news these days (getting blamed for COVID-19, not to mention vampires) we’ve invited evolutionary biologist Dan Riskin to answer three questions about Tab diet cola — (that’s bat backwards). Our game is called “All the flavor of guano with none of the calories.”

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.