NPR's 'Coronavirus Daily' Podcast Follows How The Pandemic Affects Our Daily Lives - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

NPR’s ‘Coronavirus Daily’ Podcast Follows How The Pandemic Affects Our Daily Lives

Coronavirus Daily is a new podcast from NPR. NPR

NPR’s latest, most vital reporting, features, and interviews about the coronavirus pandemic are avaialble in one place. Coronavirus Daily , a new 10-minute podcast hosted by Kelly McEvers of Embedded, will cover all the ways COVID-19 is affecting our daily lives – from public health and personal finances to the global economy, politics, society and culture.

“During this time, keeping podcast listeners informed about the fast-moving coronavirus story is a clear example of our public service mission,” said Anya Grundmann, NPR’s senior vice president for programming and audience development. “The pandemic is affecting not just our health as individuals and communities, but our livelihoods, economy and political system in every way; this podcast will gather NPR’s reporting in all these beats from correspondents around the country and the world.”

Coronavirus Daily will draw from NPR’s network-wide coronavirus coverage, including from member stations across the country and NPR’s international desk, as well as relevant episodes from other NPR podcasts such as Short Wave, The Indicator, Life Kit, and Planet Money.

“We hope this podcast will make it easy for listeners to seamlessly find our best audio coverage about the coronavirus pandemic while still giving them a sense of continuity and companionship with Kelly McEvers as a host,” said Neal Carruth, senior director of on-demand news.