 Number of Coronavirus Cases Surpases 25,000 In Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Number of Coronavirus Cases Surpases 25,000 In Florida

Julio Ochoa
April 18, 2020 07:52 PM

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Florida increased by 739 on Saturday, pushing the state past 25,000 cases. 

The state also reported an increase of 22 deaths from the disease on Saturday, bringing the total to 748.  The total number of cases in Florida since the beginning of the outbreak is now 25,492. 

Four more people died in the Tampa Bay area since Friday: two in Manatee County, one in Sarasota County and one in Hernando County.

Tampa Bay area positive tests as of 6 p.m. Friday, April 17: 

  • Hillsborough: 943 (901 local, 42 non-resident)
  • Pinellas: 587 (546 local, 41 non-resident)
  • Manatee: 362 (360 local, 2 non-resident)
  • Polk: 320 (314 local, 6 non-resident)
  • Sarasota: 279 (264 local, 15 non-resident)
  • Pasco:198 (191 local, 7 non-resident)
  • Hernando: 84 (80 local, 4 non-resident)

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

All Faiths Food Bank - April replacement
BayCare - April Replacement -2020

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Florida Schools To Remain Closed Through End of School Year


Read more

Florida Releases Names Of Nursing Homes With COVID-19


Read more

Watch Live: Gov. Ron DeSantis Provides Coronavirus Update


Read more