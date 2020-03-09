Nursing Homes Could Get Payment Bump - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Nursing Homes Could Get Payment Bump

Lawmakers have agreed to earmark $28.5 million in recurring general revenue which draws down federal dollars for nursing homes. iStock

Florida nursing homes will see a $74.8 million increase in their Medicaid rates beginning July 1 under an agreement reached by legislative health-care budget writers.

Lawmakers have agreed to earmark $28.5 million in recurring general revenue which draws down federal dollars. House and Senate budget writers are meeting over the weekend in an attempt to reach an agreement on the state budget for fiscal year 2020-2021.

Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chairman Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, and House Health Care Appropriations Chairwoman MaryLynn Magar, R-Tequesta, have been given until 1 p.m. Monday to bridge differences in their chambers’ respective spending plans.

Any outstanding issues then will go to Senate Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley and House Appropriations Chairman Travis Cummings, both Fleming Island Republicans. The budget is the only bill lawmakers are annually required to pass.

The 60-day legislative session is slated to end Friday, but legislative leaders already have said it’s unlikely they will adjourn on time. Bradley told reporters Saturday that a vote on the budget may not take place until March 16 or March 17.