Off-duty FWC Officer Found Fatally Shot In Hendry County - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Off-duty FWC Officer Found Fatally Shot In Hendry County

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer Julian Keen Jr. was found fatally shot early Sunday in rural Hendry County. Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association (Facebook)

Authorities say an off-duty Florida wildlife officer has been found fatally shot.

On Monday, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Eliceo Hernandez, 20, on charges of negligent homicide. He was being held in Hendry County Jail on $500,000 bond.

Keen and another man witnessed a reckless driver and Keen got into his truck to pursue him, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. After the men stopped, Keen confronted Hernandez and was shot, authorities said.

The 30-year-old Keen grew up in LaBelle, Florida in Hendry County, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.

“Our hearts are aching today,” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden. “He was a remarkable man because of the depths of his commitment to all around him.”

The Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association says in a Facebook post that Keen would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.