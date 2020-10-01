Officials Release Details On Fans Attending Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Officials Release Details On Fans Attending Grand Prix Of St. Petersburg

JONAH HINEBAUGH/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Officials with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg have finalized plans with the city to allow fans to attend this year’s event.

The race, originally scheduled in March but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held Oct. 23-25 and will allow up to 20,000 spectators.

“My thanks to Green Savoree Racing Promotions and INDYCAR for their flexibility and resilience during this challenging time. I know that everyone is excited to get back on the track in St. Pete,” St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said in a news release.

Spectators, and all others involved with the race, must undergo health screening and temperature checks prior to admission. Face coverings will also be required.

The paddock and pit lane will be closed to spectators, and social distancing is encouraged.

Tickets purchased for the March race will be valid on the corresponding days of the rescheduled event, and reserved grandstand seating may be reassigned to allow for social distancing. A limited number of tickets will go on sale at gpstpete.com.