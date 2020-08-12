Orange Co. Students, Teachers Will Have To Wear Masks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Orange Co. Students, Teachers Will Have To Wear Masks

Brick-and-mortar schools in Orange County are slated to reopen open Aug. 21. Juan Carlos Becerra

The Orange County School Board agreed Tuesday to require all students, employees and visitors to wear masks at school.

Excluded from the policy are children under age 2 and those with certain medical conditions, although Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said that last exemption may need to be revisited.

“We have in writing from the Department of Health saying if a child can’t wear a mask they probably shouldn’t be on campus. They think it’s unsafe.”

The academic year began in Orange County on Monday with everyone learning from home.

Some 30 percent of students and teachers have indicated a preference for face-to-face learning when brick-and-mortar schools reopen Aug. 21.