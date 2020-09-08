Orlando-Area High School To Close Campus For 2 Weeks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Orlando-Area High School To Close Campus For 2 Weeks

The Florida Department of Health said the cases at Olympia High School are a result of community spread but not spread at the school. Orange County School Board

The Orange County school distruct is closing the Olympia High School campus for two weeks because of a cluster of coronavirus cases. The district said 922 face-to-face students will be shifted to online classes from Tuesday through Sept. 18.

The school district said 156 students and staff at the Orlando-area school have had direct contact with six individuals who tested positive for COVID-19. The Florida Department of Health said the cases are a result of community spread but not spread at the school.

Olympia HS parents this is an important message to let you know that in consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Orange County our entire school will be pivoting to LaunchEd@Home due to 6 confirmed and 1 pending COVID-19 case within the school. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/8thWU2J3Zt — OlympiaHighSchool (@Olympia_OCPS) September 6, 2020

Students who have been on campus since the beginning of the semester will switch to LaunchED@Home for two weeks, while extra-curricular activities and co-curricular activities are canceled. The campus will be cleaned and disinfected and the Health Department will offer free drive-thru testing in the school parking lot for students and staff members. The 922 students and 190 staff will return to campus Sept. 21.

Total enrollment last year at Olympia High was 3,275; enrollments are down across the district this school year.

As of last Tuesday, OCPS had reported 54 cases in 34 schools and four work locations. On Friday, it added 18 cases at 16 schools – including Olympia.

The Health Department has sent out 373 quarantine letters to individuals at schools around the district. Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said the school district is working on a website to provide updates on coronavirus cases.