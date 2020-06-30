Orlando Health To Purchase Bayfront Health St. Petersburg - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Orlando Health To Purchase Bayfront Health St. Petersburg

Community Health Systems is selling the city's oldest and largest hospital to the non-profit health care organization Orlando Health. Google Maps

Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is getting a new owner.

The city’s oldest and largest hospital is being sold by Community Health Systems to the non-profit health care organization Orlando Health.

In a release, Community Health Systems says the transfer of its lease to Orlando Health needs to be approved by the St. Petersburg City Council. The city owns the land underneath the hospital.

The sale is expected to close by September 30.

Bayfront Health has 480 beds and has been designated as Pinellas County’s top trauma center.

It is charged with caring for all patients, regardless of their ability to pay.