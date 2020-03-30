Over 900 More Floridians Test Positive For COVID-19, Largest One-Day Jump Yet - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Over 900 More Floridians Test Positive For COVID-19, Largest One-Day Jump Yet

With more than 900 new positive test results added since Saturday evening, Florida is rapidly approaching 5,000 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to figures released by the Florida Department of Health just after 6 p.m. Sunday, 4,950 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus. That’s up by 912 from the same time Saturday, and almost 1,800 since Friday evening.

It’s the largest one-day increase since testing began earlier this month.

Breaking the totals down, 4,768 residents of Florida and 182 non-residents have tested positive.

Four additional deaths have been reported since Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 60. Among the latest deaths was one in Pinellas County. It’s the fifth reported death in Pinellas. No other information was disclosed at this time.

Since the outbreak began, Hillsborough, Pasco and Sarasota counties have each reported two deaths, Manatee has reported one.

More than 50,000 tests have been administered in Florida.

Tampa Bay area positive tests for COVID-19:

Hillsborough 225 (218 local, 7 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 116 (104 local, 12 non-Pinellas residents)

Sarasota 61 (52 local, 9 non-Sarasota residents)

Polk 46

Manatee 38

Pasco 35 (34 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 20 (19 local, 1 non-Hernando resident)

