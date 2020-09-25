 Palm Beach County Bars To Open, Restaurant Curfew To End - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Palm Beach County Bars To Open, Restaurant Curfew To End

WLRN
September 25, 2020 08:47 AM
After months of waiting and watching other businesses reopen, bars in Palm Beach County will finally get their turn on Oct. 5.

The county joined Broward and Miami-Dade counties two weeks ago in keeping bars closed even though the state had allowed bars to reopen across the rest of Florida.

Restaurants will reopen at half-capacity Oct. 5, according to WLRN coverage partner the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

The county will also allow hookah and smoking bars to reopen at 50 percent capacity on the same date.

The county acknowledged it was reopening “venues earlier than previously contemplated,” after the region saw a downward trend in the coronavirus infection rate.

