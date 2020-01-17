 Pam Bondi Joins Donald Trump's Impeachment Legal Defense - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Pam Bondi Joins Donald Trump’s Impeachment Legal Defense

Associated Press
January 17, 2020 11:41 AM
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi will be part of President Donald Trump's legal team. STATE OF FLORIDA

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is among several high-profile attorneys who will be part of President Donald Trump’s legal team.

The team will include former Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, the former independent counsel who led the Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton.

Dershowitz on Friday confirmed his appointment in a tweet.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow are expected to have the lead roles on the defense team, according to people familiar with the team.

Trump faces charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, stemming from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals as he was withholding aid from the country.

Ira Glass Tickets on Sale Now tile ads 250 x 208-01
Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

5 Questions With Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis


Read more

The Pentagon Says Wildfires, Driven By Climate Change, Are A Growing National Security Threat


Read more

WWE Wrestler, Actor Dave Bautista Named Gasparilla Grand Marshal


Read more