 Parents, Teachers: How Should Florida Schools Proceed With Reopening In The Fall? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Parents, Teachers: How Should Florida Schools Proceed With Reopening In The Fall?

Carl Lisciandrello
June 19, 2020 08:44 AM
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SCHOOLS

School districts across Florida are announcing plans for the coming school year. Some across Tampa Bay are also soliciting feedback from parents on the best ways to proceed.

What would you like to see? Are you comfortable with classrooms opening full-time with precautions, or should school districts expand options for online learning?

WUSF News wants to know. Fill out the form below, and we will post select comments and may contact you for a future story.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

