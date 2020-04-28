Parks In Hernando County Are Reopening Under Social Distancing Guidelines - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Parks In Hernando County Are Reopening Under Social Distancing Guidelines

Hernando County commissioners voted to reopen all parks and beaches, including Alfred McKethan/Pine Island Park and the Rogers Park beach area. HERNANDO COUNTY

Hernando County park and beach locations will reopen starting Wednesday.

Visitors must adhere to social media guidelines, and large gatherings .

No organized sports will be allowed, and residents will not be permitted to rent county buildings or pavilions.

The decision comes on the same day Pinellas County voted to reopen its beaches on Monday.