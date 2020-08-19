Party-Backed Candidates Win Florida Senate Primaries - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Schedule
Programs
Support
Weather
Events
About Us
Latest News
Health News Florida
Florida Matters
University Beat
Follow Us
Post navigation
Previous Post
Party-Backed Candidates Win Florida Senate Primaries
August 18, 2020 10:27 PM
Tags:
Latest WUSF News
Post navigation
Previous Post
Related Posts
Clearwater Civil Rights Attorney Michele Rayner Wins House District 70 Race
Read more
Florida's U.S. House Incumbents Have Strong Showings Statewide As Spano Loses
Read more
Ross Spano Loses Re-Election Bid For Congress
Read more
What are you looking for?
[native-flash-radio token='eHZ0Zy9wc2gB' userinterface='small' backgroundcolor='' width='100%' height='65px' themecolor='#62ccdd' themefontcolor='#ffffff' startvolume='100' streamurl='http://playerservices.streamtheworld.com/api/livestream-redirect/WUSFFM.mp3' streamtype='icecast2' streampath='/live' streamid='1' mountpoint='' radiouid='' apikey='' radiojar='' radioname='' scroll='auto' autoplay='false' useanalyzer='fake' analyzertype='4' usecover='true' affiliatetoken='1000lIPN' debug='false' ownsongtitleurl='' radiocover='' bordertopleft='0' bordertopright='0' borderbottomleft='0' borderbottomright='0' songgooglefontname='' songfontname='' titlegooglefontname='' titlefontname='' songinformationinterval='5000' streamprefix='' corsproxy='php' usestreamcorsproxy='false' ]