Pasco County Latest To Close Beaches Because Of Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pasco County Latest To Close Beaches Because Of Coronavirus

Pasco County is the latest Tampa Bay area county to close its beaches because of the coronavirus.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the beaches at Anclote River Park, Robert J. Strickland Memorial Park, Robert K. Rees Memorial Park and Sunwest Park will temporarily close.

Boat ramps at Anclote River Park and Strickland Memorial Park will remain open.

The parks themselves, as well as open spaces and trails will also remain open during the day.

READ MORE: Floridians Take To Social Media With Beach Closure Frustrations In Midst Of Coronavirus Crisis

Beaches in Tampa, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale have also already been closed by local emergency orders.

Manatee County closed its public beaches at 6 a.m. Friday, Pinellas County will close its public beaches Friday night at 11:59 p.m., and Sarasota County will close its public beaches starting at 6 a.m. Saturday.