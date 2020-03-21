Pasco County Man Is 11th To Die From Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pasco County Man Is 11th To Die From Coronavirus

A 46-year-old man in Pasco County is the eleventh person to die from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health announced Friday. Officials say the man had come into contact with another person who had the virus.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, 563 people have confirmed positive tests of COVID-19 in Florida, an increase of 131 from Thursday. That includes 510 Florida residents and 53 non-residents.

An earlier release from the department also listed the death of a non-Florida resident who had been in the state.

Cases continued to be most heavily concentrated Friday night in Southeast Florida. Broward County led the state with 128 people testing positive, followed by Miami-Dade County with 123 and Palm Beach County with 42. The next-highest total was Hillsborough County, which had 32.

More than 7,300 people have been tested in Florida. That’s more than twice the number of tests the state had reported Thursday night. More than 5,700 have come back negative; 1,094 are pending and 1,049 people are currently being monitored.

Tampa Bay area positive tests

Hillsborough 32 (30 local, 2 non-Hillsborough residents)

Pinellas 22 (21 local, 1 non-Pinellas resident)

Manatee 10 (10 local)

Polk 9 (9 local)

Sarasota 8 (5 local, 3 non-Sarasota residents)

Pasco 7 (6 local, 1 non-Pasco resident)

Hernando 4 (4 local)

All figures courtesy Florida Department of Health, additional information courtesy News Service of Florida