Pasco Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pasco Election Results

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.

By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.

District 36

Endonino, Daniel (DEM)

Mariano, Amber (REP) *Incumbent

District 37

Garcia, Tammy (DEM)

Zika, Ardian (REP) *Incumbent

District 38

Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent

Staver, Brian (DEM)

Pasco County School Superintendent

Kurt Browning *Incumbent

Cynthia Thompson

