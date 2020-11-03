Pasco Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2020 Elections: How Florida Voted In The Presidential Election
Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.
By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.
District 36
Endonino, Daniel (DEM)
Mariano, Amber (REP) *Incumbent
District 37
Garcia, Tammy (DEM)
Zika, Ardian (REP) *Incumbent
District 38
Maggard, Randy (REP) *Incumbent
Staver, Brian (DEM)
Pasco County School Superintendent
Kurt Browning *Incumbent
Cynthia Thompson
