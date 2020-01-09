 Pasco Middle School Teacher Quits After Porn Found On Laptop - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Pasco Middle School Teacher Quits After Porn Found On Laptop

Associated Press
January 09, 2020 04:44 PM
A 69-year-old Florida middle school teacher resigned from his job Tuesday and is facing child porn charges after a Best Buy Geek Squad technician found the images on his laptop, sheriff’s investigators said.

Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies arrested William Crawford at John Long Middle School, where he taught science.

Crawford had taken his laptop to a Best Buy for repairs in August, and a Geek Squad member found images of child porn as he worked on the computer, an arrest report said. On Aug. 19, a judge signed a search warrant for the laptop and in December a detective created a forensic image of the computer’s contents.

