Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando Reach New Weekly Highs For Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando Reach New Weekly Highs For Coronavirus

The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard for Friday, December 11. SCREENSHOT: Florida Department of Health

Pasco, Pinellas, and Hernando Counties reached new record highs for coronavirus cases this week, as Pasco reported its highest daily total on Friday with 327 new cases, according to state health figures.

The Florida Department of Health’s latest report shows 13,186 more people in the Tampa Bay region tested positive this week, just behind the week ending July 17 when 13,860 cases were reported.

Statewide, 11,699 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Thursday, bringing Florida’s total to 1,106,396 cases.

Florida recorded 126 deaths from complications due to COVID-19 since Thursday. The statewide death toll now stands at 19,977 people.

Across Florida, 4,620 people were hospitalized. That’s up 66 from a day earlier.

State Totals (as of Friday, Dec. 11):

· Positive Tests – 1,106.396

· Deaths – 19,977

Daily Changes:

· State: Positive Tests – 11,699 | Deaths – 126

· Greater Tampa Bay Region: Positive Tests – 2,499 | Deaths – 22

· Daily Testing (statewide):

· Tests Received – 163,413 tests | Positivity Rate – 7.9%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

· Dec. 11: 11,699/126

· Dec. 10: 11,335/135

· Dec. 9: 9,592/89

· Dec. 8: 7,985/98

· Dec. 7: 7,711/106

· Dec. 6: 8,436/96

· Dec. 5: 10,431/91

· Dec. 4: 10,177/124

· Dec. 3: 10,870/100

· Dec. 2: 9,994/96

· Dec. 1: 8,847/82

· Nov. 30: 6,658/98

· Nov. 29: 7,364/59

· Nov. 28: 6,276/81

