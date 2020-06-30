Pasco Schools Extend Deadline To Weigh In On Three Learning Options - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

DeSantis Signs Sweeping New Environmental Law For Cleaner Water
The Pasco County School District has extended the deadline for people to weigh in on fall options for returning students through Wednesday, July 8.
The original deadline was July 1, but the district noted that an increase in coronavirus cases could cause parents and students to change their minds about their choices.
A post on the district’s Facebook page received hundreds of comments.
The post included a chart showing just over 75 percent of respondents so far favored a traditional return to campus rather than online options.
Some commented that the chart was manipulative and could sway peoples’ opinions towards the traditional option:
Others said they appreciated the district’s transparency:
Many said they were glad the deadline was extended:
Most common, though, were questions - on a wide variety of topics, ranging from details on implementation, health concerns, and timelines to state decisions on education:
On Wednesday, the district plans to publish a “Family Information Guide for ReOpening”, which may help address some of the questions.
Directly beneath the school options survey post was another post announcing that the in-person graduation ceremonies which were originally to have taken place at Tampa’s Yeungling Center in August, had been rescheduled for July 17 through July 31, mostly outdoors at the Pasco schools’ stadiums.
Last Monday, the district announced that 61-year-old Superintendent Kurt Browning had contracted COVID-19. Browning has been self-isolating since then.
Pasco County’s school year begins on August 10.