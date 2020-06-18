 Pasco Schools Offers Three Options For Reopening, Asks Parents And Students To Choose - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Pasco Schools Offers Three Options For Reopening, Asks Parents And Students To Choose

Lisa Peakes
June 18, 2020 03:22 PM

The Pasco County School District has presented three options for returning students in the fall that work around the coronavirus pandemic.

The Traditional model offers a return to campus classrooms with the standard schedule and a heavy emphasis on health and safety precautions.

The mySchool Online selection features online learning through a student’s enrolled school during normal school hours.

The Virtual School option consists of online learning through Pasco’s eSchool platform, with flexible scheduling.

Superintendent Kurt Browning explained the options in a video on the county schools’ website, saying,

“The upcoming school year will be an unusual one, and we still have a lot of work to do.”

Browning, however, was confident that parents and students would respond by the July 1 deadline.

“With your input, ” Browning said, “se have a good plan in place. And with your help, we’re going to make it work for all of our students.”

Pasco County’s school year begins on Aug. 10.

 

