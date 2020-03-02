Patients In Hillsborough, Manatee Test Positive For Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Patients In Hillsborough, Manatee Test Positive For Coronavirus

Health officials are working to determine if Florida has its first two cases of COVID-19 after patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties initially tested positive for the virus. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention

Florida has its first two cases of COVID-19 as patients in Hillsborough and Manatee counties tested positive for the virus, officials from the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday night.

The adult patients presumptively tested positive, meaning the results were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The patients were isolated and were being cared for, the health department said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order, directing Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to declare a public health emergency in response to the new cases.

The declaration directs the Department of Health to quarantine all patients who are presumed to have COVID-19 for 14 days or until the person test negative for the virus. The patients will be monitored by the health department, including twice daily temperature checks.

DeSantis’ order also mentions CDC recommendations for communities with cases of COVID-19: People who are sick should stay home; those who have a household member with respiratory symptoms should stay home; others should avoid sick people.

Information about the patients who tested positive was not released.

There was speculation that one of the patients was being treated at Sarasota Doctor’s Hospital after a letter that was apparently sent to hospital staff and patients began circulating on the internet.

The letter was printed on the hospital’s letterhead and said the patient was admitted to the hospital in late February but was not tested for the virus until Feb. 28 when the CDC changed its testing guidelines.

The CDC notified the hospital that the patient “presumptively tested positive for COVID-19” and the hospital isolated the patient and took other measures to protect patients and staff, the letter said.

The news of the new cases comes just a day after the health department announced three laboratories in the state are now able to test for the virus.

The labs in Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa allow officials to test results locally instead of sending samples to the CDC in Atlanta, which could take three to five days for results.