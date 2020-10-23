 Pence To Campaign In Lakeland, Tallahassee - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Pence To Campaign In Lakeland, Tallahassee

October 23, 2020 08:00 AM
Gage Skidmore Wikimedia

Vice President Mike Pence will campaign Saturday in Lakeland and Tallahassee, a day after President Donald Trump also rallies voters in the state.

Pence is slated to appear at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Lakeland International Airport and then will hold a rally at 6:30 p.m. at Tallahassee International Airport, the Trump campaign announced Thursday.

The appearances come as Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden focus heavily on winning Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

Trump will hold rallies Friday in The Villages and Pensacola. Also, former President Barack Obama is slated to campaign Saturday for Biden in Miami.

