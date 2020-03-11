 People Over Coral? Florida Could Ban Sunscreen Bans - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
People Over Coral? Florida Could Ban Sunscreen Bans

Associated Press
March 11, 2020 08:37 AM
Wikimedia Commons

An effort by Key West to ban the sale of sunscreen believed to harm coral reefs is on the verge of being overturned.

The Florida Legislature sent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a bill Tuesday that would prevent local governments from banning sunscreens containing chemicals some researchers say harm reefs.

Bill supporters say it’s more important to encourage people to protect themselves against skin cancer, but opponents said Key West has the right to protect a valuable resource and that consumers have reef-safe sunscreen options.

