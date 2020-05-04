Pinellas Beaches Reopen Today, And Deputies Will Ensure Social Distancing Takes Place - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Beaches Reopen Today, And Deputies Will Ensure Social Distancing Takes Place

Clearwater Beach, and other beaches across Pinellas County, are reopening today. MARIA TSYRULEVA/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Beach goers can return to the sand in Pinellas County this morning, but don’t expect it to get too crowded.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says there will be some changes to ensure beachgoers maintain proper social distance.

In addition to normal patrols, 250 deputies will monitor the beaches from Fred Howard Park in Tarpon Springs to Fort De Soto at the southern tip of the county.

The goal is to make sure there’s not a repeat of the large crowds that were seen on Clearwater Beach during spring break in mid-March.

“We’re going to take a common-sense approach to this,” Gualtieri said. So if five people come together, they can stay together – but no joining larger groups.”

And just in case they forget, Gualtieri says there will be uniformed deputies stationed at all 213 beach access points and thousands of signs to remind people of CDC distancing guidelines.

In addition to Pinellas beaches, Florida’s state parks, Manatee County beaches and some Hillsborough County parks and preserves reopen today.