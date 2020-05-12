Pinellas County Beach Dashboard Not Updated On Weekdays - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas County Beach Dashboard Not Updated On Weekdays

Clearwater Beach Daylina Miller/WUSF Public Media

If you’re planning to head to a Pinellas beach and want to check the county’s dashboard to see how busy it is, you won’t be able to see real-time information on weekdays.

While the dashboard won’t be active Monday through Friday, the Sheriff’s Department is still monitoring crowds and breaking up groups of more than ten to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office said they’re also keeping an eye on the tides, because if there’s more open sand, more people can visit.

Related: Is A Pinellas Beach Closed Or At Capacity? A Website Will Let You Know

Deputies are also watching how many people are leaving and radioing that information to colleagues who are monitoring the gates.

The Pinellas County beach dashboard is only being updated on Saturdays and Sundays. But it will be available starting at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22nd, and provide up-to-the-minute information throughout the Memorial Day weekend.