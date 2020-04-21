 Pinellas County School District Pursues Graduation Ceremonies At Tropicana Field - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Pinellas County School District Pursues Graduation Ceremonies At Tropicana Field

Delaney Brown
April 21, 2020 04:30 AM
The Pinellas County School District is working with the Tampa Bay Rays to schedule Spring commencement ceremonies at Tropicana Field this summer. Tampa Bay Rays

The Pinellas County School District and Tampa Bay Rays are working to ensure area high school seniors receive a traditional graduation ceremony at Tropicana Field.

The district plans to schedule in-person ceremonies in June or July in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distancing guidelines.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

School Superintendent Michael Grego says that while there are still many details to work out, the school district recognizes the importance of ceremonies for graduating seniors.

May ceremonies across Hillsborough County have been canceled.

The district there will work with school leaders to develop alternate plans, but the board has secured Florida State Fairgrounds for dates in July.

Other Tampa Bay area school boards have yet to finalize graduation plans.

Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

All Faiths Food Bank - April replacement
BayCare - April Replacement -2020

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Latest On Coronavirus: Over 27,000 Florida Cases, Pinellas Graduations At Trop?, And More


Read more

Coronavirus’ Effect On U.S. Travel ‘Worse Than 9/11’


Read more

Catholic Schools Join List Of Programs Finishing Year Online


Read more