Pinellas County School District Pursues Graduation Ceremonies At Tropicana Field - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

The Pinellas County School District is working with the Tampa Bay Rays to schedule Spring commencement ceremonies at Tropicana Field this summer. Tampa Bay Rays

The Pinellas County School District and Tampa Bay Rays are working to ensure area high school seniors receive a traditional graduation ceremony at Tropicana Field.

The district plans to schedule in-person ceremonies in June or July in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention distancing guidelines.

School Superintendent Michael Grego says that while there are still many details to work out, the school district recognizes the importance of ceremonies for graduating seniors.

May ceremonies across Hillsborough County have been canceled.

The district there will work with school leaders to develop alternate plans, but the board has secured Florida State Fairgrounds for dates in July.

Other Tampa Bay area school boards have yet to finalize graduation plans.