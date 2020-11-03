Pinellas Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

2020 Elections: How Florida Voted In The Presidential Election
Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.
By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.
District 19
Paylan, Christina (NPA)
Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) *Incumbent
District 64 (parts of eastern Pinellas and western Hillsborough)
Koster, Traci (REP)
Harrington, Jessica (DEM)
District 65
Johnson, Kelly (DEM)
Sprowls, Chris (REP) *Incumbent
District 66
DiCeglie, Nick (REP) *Incumbent
Plantamura, Patricia M. (DEM)
District 67
Douglas, Dawn (DEM)
Latvala, Chris (REP) *Incumbent
District 68
Diamond, Ben (DEM) *Incumbent
Tito, Matt (REP)
District 69
Chaney, Linda (REP)
Webb, Jennifer N. (DEM) *Incumbent
District 70
Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) — won
Pinellas County Sheriff
Bob Gualtieri
Eliseo Santana (DEM)
Pasco | Hillsborough | Manatee | Sarasota | Pinellas | Polk | Hernando | Citrus | Sumter | Highlands | DeSoto | Charlotte | Hardee