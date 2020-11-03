Pinellas Election Results - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Election Results

Polls close at 7 p.m. across the greater Tampa Bay region – and turnout on this final day of voting continues to be big.

By mid-afternoon, many local elections offices were reporting that more than 72 percent of eligible voters had cast a ballot. The all-time record for Presidential elections in Florida was 83 percent in 1992.

Stay with WUSF for updates.

District 19

Paylan, Christina (NPA)

Rouson, Darryl Ervin (DEM) *Incumbent

District 64 (parts of eastern Pinellas and western Hillsborough)

Koster, Traci (REP)

Harrington, Jessica (DEM)

District 65

Johnson, Kelly (DEM)

Sprowls, Chris (REP) *Incumbent

District 66

DiCeglie, Nick (REP) *Incumbent

Plantamura, Patricia M. (DEM)

District 67

Douglas, Dawn (DEM)

Latvala, Chris (REP) *Incumbent

District 68

Diamond, Ben (DEM) *Incumbent

Tito, Matt (REP)

District 69

Chaney, Linda (REP)

Webb, Jennifer N. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 70

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM) — won

Pinellas County Sheriff

Bob Gualtieri

Eliseo Santana (DEM)

