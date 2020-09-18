Pinellas, Hillsborough Discuss Relaxing Mask Ordinances - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas, Hillsborough Discuss Relaxing Mask Ordinances

Officials in Pinellas and Hillsborough counties are talking about relaxing their mask ordinances – but decisions are still a ways off.

During their meeting Thursday, Pinellas County commissioners heard from more than 80 citizens – along with more than 1,300 emails and voicemails on both sides of the issue.

However, they did not schedule a vote on repealing the mask ordinance, and extended the state of local emergency for one more week. The commissioners will meet again Tuesday.

Hillsborough commissioners Sandy Murman and Stacy White told colleagues they wanted to discuss revoking the county’s face mask rule at their next meeting on Oct. 1.

During Thursday’s meeting, the pair cited declining COVID-19 positivity rates, but commission Chair Les Miller Jr. said that the rate had not hit the recommended threshold of 5 percent. A decision on further discussion was not made.

Pasco County commissioners are expected to talk about their mask ordinance next week.