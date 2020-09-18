Pinellas Part Of Pilot Program Allowing Blind Voters To Cast Mail-In Ballots Online - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Part Of Pilot Program Allowing Blind Voters To Cast Mail-In Ballots Online

Mary Shedden WUSF Public Media

Blind Floridians in at least five counties, including Pinellas, will have the chance to fill out their vote-by-mail ballots online for the general election in November.

According to WFSU, the Omni Ballot System allows blind voters to cast their mail ballots independently, unlike before, when they would need help from someone.

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles says this new option is getting mixed reviews.

“Some of them have called and have been very adamant, ‘I want my paper ballot. Don’t send me the electronic,’“ Cowles said. “Others have said, ‘I love my express vote. I’ll go to the polls. I’ll go to early voting’ and use that, and others say, ‘you know, I have assistance and I can take care of my own voting with my assistance.’”

Blind voters will still need to mail their electronic ballots or drop it off in-person. Pinellas, Orange, Miami-Dade, Volusia, and Nassau counties have been testing the new system and will use it in November’s general election.

Other counties could use the ballots but aren’t required to offer them.