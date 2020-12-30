Pinellas Prepares For More COVID-19 Vaccinations - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Prepares For More COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine are prepared for distribution in Pinellas County on Dec. 16, 2020. Pinellas County Department of Health

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is preparing to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 or older.

Officials announced Wednesday that they will launch their effort Tuesday, January 5th. They also expect to put their reservation system for the vaccines online at noon Monday.

According to a press release, they “will provide information on how to reserve a time at a designated vaccination location once those details become available.”

Pinellas health officials say they’ve immunized more than 12,300 people in the county so far — residents and staff in the county’s 68 skilled nursing facilities, along with Fire Rescue / EMS staff and other healthcare professionals.

They’re also set to offer a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those scheduled to receive it beginning next week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has made people 65 and over a priority for vaccinations after residents and staff in the state’s assisted living facilities and nursing homes.