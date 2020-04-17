Pinellas Shelter Runs Out Of Dogs Available For Adoption Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Shelter Runs Out Of Dogs Available For Adoption Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

If you were thinking of adopting a dog to keep you company during the coronavirus pandemic, you might want to look anywhere besides Pinellas County Animal Services.

As of earlier this week, the shelter no longer had a single dog in its care.

Seeing a substantial increase in adoptions from local residents in these past several weeks due to COVID-19, the county’s shelter had gotten to the point where every dog kennel was empty.

“For the first time in years at Pinellas County Animal Services, our dog adoption program is completely adopted out,” said Animal Services Director Doug Brightwell. “That’s thanks to the community and the hard work of our volunteers and our staff.”

The increase in adoption rates comes in part to the county and state remaining under a Safer-at-Home Order.

Across the state and country, many animal shelters have seen an influx in adoptions and fostering applications, as people are searching for a way to feel a little more at ease while being ordered to stay at home.

Pet adoption services are also considered an essential business under Governor DeSantis’ executive order, and with more dogs arriving at the shelter in the coming days, Brightwell encourages people to consider adoptions.

Pinellas County Animal Services is ensuring that its staff, volunteers and visitors are practicing safe social distancing, while continuing animal adoptions at the shelter.

Located at 12450 Ulmerton Road in Largo, Pinellas County Animal Services is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The lobby is closed to the public on Saturdays.

For more information on adoptions, visit www.pinellascounty.org/animalservices or call (727) 582-2600.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give.