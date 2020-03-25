Pinellas Votes To Enact Stay-At-Home Order For 1 Week - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Pinellas Votes To Enact Stay-At-Home Order For 1 Week

Many businesses and public facilities in Pinellas County will close for one week, under a resolution unanimously approved by county commissioners on Wednesday.

County administrator Barry Burton says many residents are staying home and abiding by social distancing guidelines, but stronger measures are needed.

“If you do not employ these practices, we have no choice but to take more aggressive actions to keep our residents safe,” Burton said.

Pinellas Sherrif Bob Gualtieri says his deputies will enforce the resolution, but he pointed out it’s not a total shutdown of the county.

A similar measure takes effect in Tampa at midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSF for updates.

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding It takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give