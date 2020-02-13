Plan To Merge Florida Universities Advances - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Plan To Merge Florida Universities Advances

Florida State University Henryk Sadura Adobe Stock

The House Education committee is considering a plan to merge Florida Polytechnic University with the University of Florida, and New College of Florida with Florida State University. The proposal was filed Monday and has since gotten mixed reactions.

Palm Bay Representative Randy Fine says despite what some people might think, the idea to merge the schools didn’t come out of thin air.

“This PCB is a culmination of months of work by the committee that I run, the House Higher Education Appropriations subcommittee, who spent months looking into the efficiency of financial aid, of our universities, and our Bright Futures Program,” Fine said.

The legislation would change the state’s Bright Futures Program from the way it’s currently run. Right now, high schoolers who earn a 3.0 to 3.5 GPA currently have 75% of their first two years of higher education paid for, whether it’s at a university or college. Fine says economically that makes no since.

“Seventy-five percent of a state university is worth way more than 75% of a state college. And so people go hey I want to get a bigger value than a smaller value. And so 75% of the people who have this choice choose to go to a university,” Fine said.

Fine’s bill would change it so that the value matches the reward.

“For those medallion scholars you can continue if you so choose to get 75% of your tuition paid at any of our 12 or 10 state universities or you can get 100% of your tuition paid for at a state college,” Fine said.

If you listened closely you might have noticed Fine joked about 12 or 10 universities. But it’s no joke its exactly what his bill would do.

“It would require that Florida Polytechnic University and New College of Florida be merged into the University of Florida and Florida State,” Fine said.

Fine says his reasoning is mainly based on price.

“In addition to whatever tuition a student is paying on average the state, we the taxpayer, our constituents pay $28,208 per degree that is issued,” Fine said. “That’s what we’re appropriating. That’s what we pay on average. But not at New College. At New College we spend $197,681 per degree. 7 times as much,”

At Polytech, tuition costs tax payers a few thousands less than at New College.

But Bob Stork a board of trustee member at Polytech says their tuition costs more because their students do better.

“We had a big impact study done by Rick Harper and Florida Poly graduates can expect a return on their investment an ROI of three times better than the average university state system, Florida University State System,” Stork said.

But the biggest concerns came from people worried about another change Fine’s legislation would make.

“It would also change the requirement for our Ease and Able Scholarship. This is a scholarship that today is not merit based nor means tested.,” Fine said.

Currently to receive the scholarship you must be an undergraduate at a private institution in Florida and have at least a 2.0 GPA. Fine thinks it should be limited to those who are financially needy.

“We’re turning it into a need based program as opposed to an entitlement program where whether you’re low income and need it or a billionaire you’re entitled to it,” Fine said.

The change would disqualify between 50 and 60 percent of those who currently get the scholarship. But Sam Mule a student at Flagler College, a private institution, says he does need the grant.

“Two-hundred and twenty hours a year in order to make the $2,841 a year currently afforded to me by EASE. I would have to work an additional 110 hours per semester to cover my tuitions cost. That’s 110 hours not studying, volunteering, participating in extracurricular activities or contributing to the community as a whole,” Mule said.

Karl Willet who earned an Associate’s Degree at Keiser in Jacksonville says he wouldn’t have been able to go to school at all without the money.

“EASE if it wasn’t for it wouldn’t have been able to go to school. Period! That means that I wouldn’t have been able to get the 10 certifications in I.T. I have today,” Willet said.

After public testimony many legislators spoke against the thought of leaving more than 50% of students that receive the grant high and dry. But Fine says hard choices is what he was hired to make.

“There’s no one who’s going to stand up here and say, ‘Hey it’s great to take away people’s scholarships or it’s great to close a university,” Fine said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not the right thing. I was asked to do this job because I have no fealty to any of these schools. My goal is to provide the best higher education we can at the lowest possible cost. Because if this bill goes into effect as designed tens of millions of dollars will be available. We could increase the size of the EASE and ABLE grant.”

The bill passed the committee and Senate President Bill Galvano is already weighing in. He says he has a different view on what’s done with the EASE grant.

“As you know I chaired Ed Approps for a chunk of my senate career and have found those programs valuable and they ultimately save money for the state. Yes, it will be part of our overall discussion but we have a different view,” Galvano said.

