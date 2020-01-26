Police Arrest 21 At Gasparilla; Pit Bull Shot After Attacking Mounted Units - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Police Arrest 21 At Gasparilla; Pit Bull Shot After Attacking Mounted Units

Tampa Police made 21 arrest during Saturday's Gasparilla parade, including 15 for boating while under the influence. HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Tampa Police made 21 arrests during Saturday’s Gasparilla festivities.

In addition, a pit bull was shot and killed when it attempted to attack Tampa Police and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office mounted units during the parade on Bayshore Boulevard, according to deputies.

Of Saturday’s arrests, 15 were for boating under the influence, according the Tampa Police Department.

The other arrests:

Two felony arrests, for one each for grand theft and burglary;

Four misdemeanor arrests: Two for battery, one for improper display of a firearm, and one for resisting arrest without violence.

In a release Saturday, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan credited first responder agencies for making Gasparilla a “safer event for our community.”

The pit bull, estimated at around 70 pounds, broke free from a gate its owner – who is homeless — dtied it to at 345 Bayshore Blvd., near the exit ramp for Tampa General Hospital, deputies said.

The dog charged at the horse and attempted to attack them three times, deputies said.

A Tampa Police mounted unit attempted to tase the dog after the first attack but could not without risk of tasing the horse, deputies said.

It bit a horse with the Sheriff’s Department mounted unit on the leg, and charged at a third horse before a deputy shot the dog in the back, deputies said. The dog died at the scene.