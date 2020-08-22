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Each election, you make decisions that affect your everyday life. Some of the most difficult and important choices involve selecting and retaining judges. Here's how to do it.
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On “The Florida Roundup,” Sheriff Billy Woods talked about how tax property cuts could potentially affect public safety across the state.
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In his resignation letter, Perez, a Cuban-American Republican from Miami, said he would leave his legislative office on Friday, Aug. 21.
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Sarasota County arts organizations seeking a share of $2.1 million in public grant funding this year are facing a new requirement to sign an acknowledgment tied to Florida's restrictions on DEI initiatives. Some have signed despite deep reservations.
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According to Chief Anthony Holloway, the cameras are not designed to identify drivers or passengers and do not use facial recognition technology.
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Anti-growth candidates swept into office in 2024 have struggled to implement campaign promises, constrained by pushback from Gov. Ron DeSantis and laws preempting their ability to control development.
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While many voters say they're annoyed by what sometimes feels like a deluge of negative campaign texts, calls and emails, experts say those communications play to how human brains work.
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HOAs are often barriers to sustainable landscaping and solar energy. Here's how they could be bridges insteadResearch on HOAs has found that these private, quasi-governmental organizations are an often overlooked but influential force in environmental policy.
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A Leon County judge ordered the title and ballot summary to be redrafted earlier this week.
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This week on "The Florida Roundup," we spoke with the president of the Florida Sheriffs Association about its official statement on the proposed property tax amendment. Plus, as the number of child drownings continues to rise in Florida, we spoke with two water safety advocates.
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The formal Request for Information paints a picture of what the state is planning: multiple contractor-run detention centers throughout Florida, each holding up to 50 adults "under the oversight of the U.S. Government."
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Florida's First Amendment battle over drag shows isn't over — but the state can now enforce its controversial 2023 law. Here's what to know.
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On "Florida Matters Live & Local," recently retired Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon describes challenges facing the state's prison system, his hope for the future and more.
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An AP investigation reveals the Trump administration has detained dozens of parents and spouses of active-duty U.S. troops, with at least six of them deported.