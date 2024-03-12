Here are some highlights in Florida's $117 billion state budget

A $117.46 billion budget that state lawmakers approved last week includes big-ticket items such as a 3 percent pay raise for state employees, a $240 bump in per-student school funding, $13.99 billion for transportation projects and $702 million for Everglades restoration.

But the budget, which drew almost unanimous support Friday and is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis, includes a lot more than that.

The fine print of the 500-plus-page document includes money for more than 1,500 programs and projects that lawmakers want to bring back to their communities and vast amounts of details about how money would be spent. Here are some examples: