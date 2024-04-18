President Biden is coming to Tampa for a campaign appearance

President Joe Biden is coming to Tampa for a campaign stop on Tuesday.

It would be his first campaign stop in Florida since he wrapped up the Democratic nomination.

Details on where he will appear have yet to be released.

But a statement from Biden's office indicates that Florida — which in recent years has trended Republican after being the largest swing state in the nation — is still in play.

Republican nominee Donald Trump won the state in the last two presidential elections.

But some political analysts believe state Republicans' stronger turn to the right — including an upcoming ban on abortions after six weeks — is re-energizing Democrats.

The party is touting its support of a November referendum that would enshrine the right to an abortion in the state Constitution.

We'll have more details on the president's visit as it becomes available.